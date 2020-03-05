Yumi Yang promoted to Head of Sony Santa Monica

Earlier we reported that Shannon Studstill, the Head of Sony Santa Monica and Executive Producer of 2018’s God of War would be leaving the studio in order to join Google Stadia as Head of their second studio. PlayStation have now announced Studstill’s replacement. Yumi Yang, the Director of Product Development at Sony Santa Monica, and a “19-year PlayStation veteran” is set to replace her.

In a statement to IGN, PlayStation extended its “warmest congratulations to Shannon Studstill on her new role. Under her leadership, the studio she helped found over twenty years ago masterfully reinvented itself and its greatest franchise with 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War.”

Announcing her replacement, PlayStation stated that “[t]aking over as studio head is Yumi Yang, a 19-year PlayStation veteran with an extensive background in product development and heavy involvement across many of Santa Monica Studio’s biggest games”. Yang also worked on 2018’s God of War alongside Studstill, and according to PlayStation “[h]er project management prowess and meticulous oversight. . . helped the title fully realize its groundbreaking potential.”

Yang’s relationship with PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica stretches as far back as 2001, where she worked as a Senior Producer. Due to her extended history with the studio, and with “her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA, she is perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future” said Sony.

Though Shannon Studstill’s departure will undoubtedly be felt within the company, it’s reassuring to know that her replacement is equally as capable and well respected, and will lead the future of the studio in the right direction.

KitGuru says: Do you think Yumi Yang is the right fit to lead Sony Santa Monica? What’s your favourite game to come from the studio? What do you hope to see next from them? Let us know down below.

