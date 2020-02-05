Research reveals Vodafone was the best UK mobile internet provider in 2019

We often choose our mobile network based on signal availability but what about download/upload speeds and latency? In 2019, research was conducted into mobile internet performance here in the UK and it turns out that Vodafone is currently the number one network in that regard.

nPerf, a crowdsource telecom network testing company, released its results for 2019 UK networks based on 42,033 connection tests via the nPerf app. These tests include a speed test, browsing performance and streaming performance. With an average download speed of 50.35 Mb/s and average upload speed of 13.66 Mb/s, Vodafone UK beat out the likes of EE, O2 and Three.

Of course, download and upload speeds aren’t the only important factors, latency, web browsing and streaming are also important to take a look at. In these categories, Vodafone UK ties with EE, with latency coming in at 43.99 ms, a browsing performance rate of 70.55 percent and a streaming performance rate of 83.92 percent.

Breaking it down, EE averaged a 37.79 Mb/s download speed throughout 2019, while Three averaged 21.56 Mb/s and O2 averaged 17.55 Mb/s. Upload speed averages come in at 10.69 Mb/s for EE, 7.87 Mb/s for Three and 6.25 Mb/s for O2.

Three had the highest latency average at 63.61ms, with O2 coming just behind at 56.02ms, putting them well behind EE and Vodafone. As is often the case, London is the city with the best connection for all networks.

KitGuru Says: These are interesting results for sure and with 5G set to take over in 2020, it will be very interesting to look back and compare to this year’s results when the time comes. What mobile network are you currently using? Are you happy with your speeds?

