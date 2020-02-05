Mushkin launch the PILOT-E series NVMe M.2 SSD

Mushkin has announced a new range of NVMe SSD drives this week that boasts support for a high-speed data transfer rate of up to 3,500 MB/s. The new PILOT-E series from Muskin is available to consumers now via Amazon UK and offers competitive pricing.

The PILOT-E range of NVMe SSD drives from Mushkin are based on a Silicon Motion “SM2262EN” controller with support for eight NAND channels connected to the PILOT-E 3D NAND Flash. Mushkin has utilised a PCIe Gen 3 X4 bus interface and the PILOT-E Series comes in the M.2 2280 form factor for excellent compatibility with a wide range of motherboards.

Muskin’s PILOT-E series NVMe SSD’s are capable of producing sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500/3,100 MB/s respectively although this isn’t the maximum speed across the entire range, the 500GB version is the slowest of the series with sequential read speeds of 3,500 MB/s however, sequential write speed is 2,300 MB/s.

There are three capacity levels to choose from in the PILOT-E series, 500GB, 1Tb and 2TB version are available. The complete range shares support for features such as NVMe Secure Erase, user-upgradeable firmware, integrated temperature monitoring and maximum shock resistance of 1500G.

In terms of data security, the Mushkin PILOT-E series includes TCG Opal, AES, and eDrive (IEEE1667) encryption support and Mushkin’s Enhanced Data-protection Suite (MEDS) ensures valuable data is kept well protected. The PILOT-E series also includes SLC cache for improved performance, static data refresh, a 1.5 million hours MTBF rate (mean time between failures) and is backed by a three-year warranty.

