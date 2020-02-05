Sony ‘not quite ready’ to fully reveal PS5

Sony first began talking about the PlayStation 5 late last year and in recent weeks, rumours about a proper unveiling have been picking up steam. While a February announcement was expected, we may need to pump the brakes just a bit, as Sony says it is “not quite ready” to reveal everything just yet.

Speaking with investors during Sony’s quarterly financial call, Sony CFO, Hiroki Totoki said that it was “very difficult to discuss anything about the price” of the PS5 at this point in time as Sony is also keeping an eye on Microsoft’s plans with the Xbox Series X. Since then, Sony has also put out a new message directly to the public, with an official web page for the PS5.

The official PlayStation 5 page comes with the following message: “We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation.”

The page has a sign-up tool for Sony’s mailing list, which will be used to send out news relating to the PS5 release date, price and upcoming roster of launch games. There could still be an unveiling in February, but Sony could also wait until March and coincide its first announcements with GDC, where we are bound to begin hearing next-gen leaks anyway.

KitGuru Says: We are all anxious for news on next-gen hardware and the games that will be taking advantage of it. With big events taking place in March and June, it is only a matter of time until we start getting some of the big announcements and/or leaks.

