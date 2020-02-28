Thermaltake 2020 Mod challenge heads to the UK

The Thermaltake case modding challenge is kicking off in the UK soon, giving UK PC builders a chance to show off their skills and be in for the chance to win a £1,000 cash prize. Five contestants will be given a Thermaltake View 51 TG Snow to build around, in addition to extra hardware from the likes of AMD, ASUS, Seagate and Thermaltake.

Contestants will have from the 21st of March to the 15th of June to build and modify their PCs in any way they choose. Then, public voting will commence, with the winner being announced at an event on the 27th of June. The final winner will get to keep the hardware and they will also get £1,000 on top of that.

Here is the featured hardware that modders will be working with:

Thermaltake View 51 Snow Tempered Glass Mid Tower

Thermaltake Riing Quad Fans Black

Thermaltake Riing Quad Fans White

Thermaltake 850 Watts Toughpower GF1 PSU

Thermaltake Premium 300mm Extender Cable

Thermaltake 300mm TMod Sleeved Cables and Combs kit

Seagate 500GB FireCuda 520 SSD

Seagate 14TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drive

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F Gaming Motherboard

ASUS Radeon RX 5700 8GB GPU

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU

Thermaltake C-Pro Fittings

Thermaltake Pacific Fittings

Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube

Thermaltake Water Cooling Pacific hard Tube Bending Kit

Thermaltake P1000 Pastel Premixed Performance Coolant

There will be two public events tied to this, the first taking place on the 21st of March, where hardware enthusiasts can head in, win prizes, enjoy some free food and more. Then, another event will be taking place on the 27th of June to unveil the winner and show off the winning system. You can check out event details HERE.

KitGuru Says: We’ll be looking forward to seeing what the competing modders come up with for their builds. Are any of you thinking about attending the event?

