Antec launch the P82 Flow mid-tower chassis

To celebrate 33 years in the PC case manufacturing business, Antec has launched a new mid-tower chassis from the company’s Performance Series. The new cost-effective Antec P82 Flow is designed to offer a combination of minimalist aesthetics with extensive cooling options.

The P82 Flow from Antec is an evolution of the previous P8 and retains the stylish clean lines of the exterior with an interior designed around performance. On the front panel, there is white LED lighting and an air intake with a stripe design covering the top and side of the front panel to aid airflow into the chassis.

Behind the front panel is space to install a 360mm radiator, with room for an additional 240mm radiator in the top of the case or 140mm at the rear. Antec has included three 140mm fans with white blades and in total, the P82 flow is capable of housing up to three 120/140mm fans in the front, three 120mm or two 140m fans at the top and a single 120/140mm fan in the rear.

In terms of storage space, there is room for the installation of up to two 2.5” SSDs in the removable SSD rack with additional space for either two 2.5” or two 3.5” drives in the removable 3.5” HDD cage under the power supply shroud. A total of seven expansion slots at the rear of the case allow for graphics cards up to 380mm long to be installed inside. The front panel I/O consists of 3.5mm HD audio jacks with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and power/reset buttons.

The Antec Performance P82 Flow mid-tower chassis is available to purchase now with a suggested retail price of €69.99.

KitGuru says: According to the specification of the P82 Flow from Antec, it certainly offers great value for money. What do you guys think of this new mid-tower chassis from Antec?

