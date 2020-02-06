Silverstone introduces the AR12 RGB CPU tower cooler

Silverstone has refreshed one its CPU tower coolers from the company’s Argon range. The new AR12 RGB is basically a revised AR12 with the addition of a new RGB illuminated 120mm fan to provide an aesthetic upgrade.

The new Silverstone AR12 RGB is capable of dealing with thermal loads of up to 125W. The heatsink stands at 154mm tall and is equipped with an aluminium fin-stack design with four 6mm copper direct touch heat pipes that contact with the CPU HIS at the base. Towards the bottom of the heat sink, the fins are shorter to allow for compatibility with different RAM configurations and designs.

Silverstone claims that the new AR12 RGB offers and outstanding balance of light, silence and cooling performance with the new 120mm RGB fan that is equipped with rubber, anti-vibration pads to dampen noise, The included fan is PWM speed controlled and comes with specially designed blades to improve airflow and is optimised for silent operation.

RGB lighting in the AR12 RGB CPU cooler can be connected to compatible motherboards via a 4-pin RGB header to allow for full customisation and synchronisation with other system components. The Silverstone AR12 RGB is compatible with all mainstream desktop CPU socket types including Intel LGA socket 115x/1366/2011/2066 and AMD socket AM4/AM3/AM2/FM2/FM1, with all relevant installation hardware included.

Silverstone is yet to announce the price or specify when the AR12 RGB cooler will be available to purchase.

