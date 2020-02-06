Here are the first screenshots of The Outer Worlds running on Nintendo Switch

Obsidian put itself back in the spotlight last year with the successful release of The Outer Worlds. The game has been out on PC, Xbox One and PS4 for a while now but soon, the game will also be landing on the Nintendo Switch. The Switch version’s release date was announced last week but we have yet to see what the game looks like running on the system. That changes today, as the first screenshots have been released.

Similarly to The Witcher 3, DOOM, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and a few other titles, The Outer Worlds is a game that pushes the Switch hardware to its limits. As a result, sacrifices have had to be made in terms of detail settings and resolution. Nintendo has posted three screenshots on its official website so far, giving us our first look at what to expect.

Virtuos Games is handling the creation of the Nintendo Switch version, with Private Division publishing once again. As we can see from the screenshots, the game will be running on low settings and at a rather low resolution, meaning you likely don’t want to play this on a big screen TV. On the smaller handheld Switch screen though, those imperfections won’t jump out as much.

Currently, The Outer Worlds is due to come to Switch on the 6th of March. Obsidian is also working on DLC for the game at the moment, which should release across all platforms this year.

KitGuru Says: The Outer Worlds was one of my favourite games of 2019, so I’m looking forward to checking it out on the Switch. As someone that primarily plays in handheld mode, visual sacrifices don’t tend to bother me as much. Are any of you thinking about picking up The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch?

Become a Patron!