AMD continues gaining x86 CPU market share

Following on from AMD’s Q4 2019 results, some interesting news has been shared. We already knew that Ryzen was having continued success after the launch of the Zen 2 architecture and now, researchers have worked out how much x86 CPU market share AMD has managed to gain over the last year.

Mercury Research reports continued growth for AMD in the x86 processor market across three key segments- notebook, desktop and server. To date, AMD has had growth in the desktop and notebook markets for nine consecutive quarters, or two years and three months.

AMD powered laptops from major OEMs increased by 50 percent in 2019, bringing notebook unit share up to 16.2 percent for the year. On the desktop side, the release of the Ryzen 9 3950X and 3rd Generation Threadripper gave AMD a boost in Q4, with 2.4 percent growth for the quarter and an 18.3 percent market share for 2019.

Finally, 2nd Generation EPYC processors for the server market have been selling at a faster rate compared to the 1st generation. AMD’s server segment has earned 1.4 share points in 2019, bringing its total market share to 4.5 percent.

These results exclude semi-custom and IoT processors, so Xbox One/PS4 sales, next-gen console hardware and smart home devices don’t count towards these figures.

KitGuru Says: Hopefully AMD can keep up this level of competition throughout 2020 as well. Did any of you switch over to an AMD Ryzen processor in 2019? Which one did you get?

Become a Patron!