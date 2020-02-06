Samsung unveils its 3rd generation HBM2E ‘Flashbolt’ memory

Samsung has announced its 3rd generation HBM2E “Flashbolt” memory this week. The latest generation of High Bandwidth Memory 2 is designed to maximise computing performance for HPC systems and assist manufacturers to advance their supercomputer designs.

Samsung’s new “Flashbolt” HBM2E will provide double the capacity of the previous generation 8GB ‘Aquabolt’ HBM2, while sharply increasing bandwidth and improving power efficiency to significantly boost the performance of next-generation computer systems.

“With the introduction of the highest performing DRAM available today, we are taking a critical step to enhance our role as the leading innovator in the fast-growing premium memory market,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to deliver on its commitment to bring truly differentiated solutions as we reinforce our edge in the global memory marketplace.”

To achieve 16GB capacity in HBM2E, Samsung has vertically stacked eight layers of 10nm-class (1y) 16-gigabit DRAM dies on top of the buffer chip. The package is interconnected with an arrangement of 40,000 TSV, with each 16Gb die containing over 5,600 microscopic holes.

The new ‘Flashbolt’ HBM2E offers a data transfer speed of up to 3.2 gigabits per second by using an optimised circuit design for signal transmission and offering memory bandwidth of 410GB/s per stack in certain applications. These performance figures represent a 1.7x increase over the previous HBM2 Aquabolt’s 307GB/s bandwidth.

KitGuru says: Samsung’s next-generation HBM2E memory will provide double the capacity and almost 2x the performance of the previous generation to boost HPC systems. What do you guys think of this introduction of next-generation BHM2 memory from Samsung?

