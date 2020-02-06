Gears of War studio head leaves Microsoft to ‘oversee Diablo franchise’

Back in October, former Xbox executive, Mike Ybarra, departed from Microsoft in order to helm a General Manager position at Blizzard. Now, Microsoft is losing another big name, with Gears of War studio head, Rod Fergusson, leaving to work on Diablo IV.

The Coalition is on a high right now, after releasing Gears 5 to positive reception and preparing to launch Gears Tactics in April. Fergusson won’t be sticking around to follow up with Gears 6 though, as he will be joining Blizzard to “oversee the Diablo franchise” in March.

Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

Rod Fergusson has been working on the Gears of War franchise for 15 years now, but he says that Gears is being left “in great hands” at The Coalition, so someone may already be lined up to lead the studio in his absence.

Gears Tactics will release on April 28th. In the meantime, Fergusson will be working with Blizzard on Diablo, starting off with Diablo IV, which doesn’t have a release date just yet.

KitGuru Says: It will be interesting to see what The Coalition does next under new leadership. In the meantime, Fergusson has a great track record managing a beloved franchise, so he should do well for Diablo in the years to come.

Become a Patron!