OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus is still a relatively new player in the phone world but they are attacking the big boys head on with their flagship OnePlus 7T Pro that was released in October last year. On paper this phone is offering great specs at an excellent price point but how does it hold up in real life? Is it as good as it looks or is this too good to be true? We find out today.

Specifications:



Motorised selfie camera Sony IMX 471 16MP f/2.0

Three rear cameras;

Sony IMX 586 48MP f/1.6

Telephoto 8MP f/2.4

Ultrawide 16MP f/2.2 117degree F.O.V

90Hz HDR10+ fluid AMOLED 6.67” display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core up to 2.96 GHz

Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

256GB internal memory

Oxygen OS based on Android 10

4085 mAh with Warp Charge 30T fast charging 5V/6A

USB 3.1 Type C charge and data transfer port

Dual sim slot

Haptic vibration

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation support

In-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock

NFC enabled for contactless payments

Accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and more

Pre-applied screen protector

Pros:

Great price point.

Impressive specs.

Buttery smooth performance.

Side switch is simple but very effective.

Beautiful 90Hz HDR10+ fluid AMOLED 6.67” display with almost no chin or forehead.

Rear cameras are excellent and inspire creativity.

The selfie cam’s mechanism works well and the camera is great.

4K 30 & 60fps recording capability.

Warp Charge 30T charger included.

OxygenOS 10 with Android 10 is very optimised.

Pre-applied screen protector.

Free transparent case.

Cons:

No physical headphone input.

No IP rating.

KitGuru says: The OnePlus 7T Pro is one of THE best phones to come out in late 2019 and is it still capable in 2020? It 100% gets our vote. If you’re in the market for a new phone you must check out the OnePlus 7T Pro.

