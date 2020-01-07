CES 2020: New cases, coolers and power supplies from be quiet!

Over in Las Vegas for CES 2020, our team stopped by be quiet!’s suite to check out what new products were on offer. Leo managed to get a first look at the updated Pure Base 500 case with a mesh front panel and RGB lighting, a bunch of new CPU tower coolers and some beefy looking 1200W and 1500W high-end power supplies.

First off Leo checked out a revised be quiet! Pure Base 500 case, the updated Pure Base 500 DX now features a largely mesh front panel for increased airflow and better cooling. Somewhat unusually for be, quiet! the revised Pure Base 500 DX also includes RGB lighting on the front panel too. The be quiet! Pure Base 500 DX also comes with three pre-installed fans compared to the non DX two fans and the price has increased slightly from €80 up to €100, which means it could cost around £100 in the UK at launch. The Pure Base 500 DX will be available in white or black and is expected to arrive in March 2020.

be quiet! has unveiled a few more CPU tower coolers at CES too, Leo got the chance to take a look at the new be quiet! Pure Rock 2. The entry-level tower cooler has been slightly updated from the original – it now has four direct touch heatpipes and comes in either black or silver versions that will cost €44 and €39 respectively.

The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 brings updates to the previous version with five direct touch heat pipes and an asymmetric design for improved RAM clearance. The Shadow Rock 3 features a 190W TDP rating, its compatible with mainstream desktop platforms and will be available in April 2020 priced at €49

Leo also got the chance to check out new power supplies from be quiet! too. The high-end be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 is due to be launched in February 2020, it is available in 1200W rating priced at €389 and a 1500W version for €439. The Dark Power Pro 12 is 80 Plus Titanium rated and features a fully modular cable design, manually switchable 12V rails and is fully digital.

The internal design of the Dark Power Pro 12 power supply is virtually wire-free with a 135mm Silent Wings 3 always-on fan and an all-aluminium out casing for a premium feel. Be quiet! has included a huge bunch of individually braided cables with the power supply and added cable combs, so customers won’t have to lay out more cash for extra custom cables.

KitGuru says: Some interesting new products on display from be quiet! here. The Pure Base 500 DX case looks like it could provide great cooling results with the updated mesh front panel. It will be interesting to see how those beastly power supplies perform once we get our hands on a sample for our test bench. What do you guys think of these new products from be quiet!?

