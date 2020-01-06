CES 2020: Thermaltake unveil the View 51 TG ARGB full-tower and AH T600 TG open frame chassis

Thermaltake has just unveiled two new PC chassis at CES today. The View 51 TG ARGB announced a few days ago was showcased and now the company has revealed its first-ever open frame full-tower chassis – the AH T600 TG.

The brand-new AH T600 TG chassis from Thermaltake is the company’s first-ever military-inspired full-tower open frame chassis. Available in black and white versions, the AH T600 TG features a sturdy design with an air-force style of appearance and a trio of tempered glass front panels. 5mm tempered glass side windows are hinged for easy access and steel side vents are included for extra ventilation.

I/O ports are located at the front of the top panel and include two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and a single HD audio jack with a futuristically designed power button. Honeycomb grills are in the top panel towards the rear to facilitate heat dissipation. The AH T600 TG provides excellent airflow with ten locations for 120mm or 140mm fans to be installed.

Custom water cooling enthusiasts will admire the AH T600 TG for its Thermaltake Pacific DP100-D5 Plus RGB Liquid distribution plate support. The chassis modular design offers users simplicity and freedom to create their own designs using a combination of RGB lighting, fans, components and cooling solutions. The AH T600 TG supports radiator installation up to 480mm in the front and up to 360mm in the side.

In terms of expansion, the Thermaltake AH T600 TG provides motherboard support up to ATX form factor with seven PCIe expansion slots and vertical GPU mounting. Up to three 2.5”/3.5” storage devices can be installed via HDD brackets and a further two more 3.5” drive mounting locations are available without brackets. The AH T600 TG supports CPU coolers with a maximum height of 200mm, graphics cards with a maximum length of 300mm and power supplies up to 220mm long.

The Thermaltake AH T600 TG open frame full-tower chassis is due for release in 2020 with an MSRP of $229.99

KitGuru says: Over the last year we have seen a few cases from other manufacturers adopting the open chassis style like the Thermaltake AH T600 TG, which one is your favourite design?

