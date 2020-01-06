CES 2020: Nvidia RTX Studio desktops and laptops to come with free Adobe Creative Cloud

At CES this week, Nvidia’s RTX Studio initiative began to expand once again with the introduction of new laptops and desktop systems from top system builders. To sweeten the deal on the latest round of systems, buyers will be getting a free limited-time Adobe Creative Cloud membership.

The latest RTX Studio systems announced at CES this week include the HP ENVY 32 all-in-one, Acer’s new ConceptD systems and the new Lenovo Creator series. As always, an ‘RTX Studio’ laptop needs to meet a set of minimum requirements, including an Intel Core i7 H-series processor, RTX 2060/Quadro 3000 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1080p or 4K display. With desktops now included in the RTX Studio lineup, we will be seeing some vastly more powerful CPU options included in systems as well.

Starting on the 13th of January, new RTX Studio laptops and desktops will come with a three-month membership for Adobe Creative Cloud, granting access to the likes of Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and more. Of course, this is also a good opportunity for Nvidia to boast about its RTX GPU features embedded in some of Adobe’s apps, including AI auto-reframe in Adobe Premiere Pro, or AI-based detail enhancement in Lightroom. Meanwhile, Adobe Dimension can utilise ray-tracing acceleration hardware on RTX graphics cards.

If you are already subscribed to Adobe Creative Cloud, then you will still be eligible to redeem Nvidia’s free three-month membership code when picking up an RTX Studio laptop or desktop.

KitGuru Says: Are many of you working in the creative professional space for video editing, animation, etc? Are you considering an RTX Studio system upgrade at some point this year?

