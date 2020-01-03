Thermaltake announce the View 51 Tempered Glass ARGB Edition full-tower chassis

Thermaltake has announced its first new PC chassis of 2020. The View 51 Tempered Glass ARGB Edition is a full-tower chassis available in black and snow edition white versions, featuring tempered glass panels and pre-installed RGB fans.

The new View 51 TGB ARGB features an open layout design, equipped with tempered glass panels to the front and left-hand side. The chassis arrives with two 200mm RGB LED fans pre-installed in the front which complement the pre-installed 120mm RGB exhaust fan in the rear. The RGB fans can be controlled by a button which is located on the front panel alongside the I/O ports.

The spacious open layout of the Thermaltake View 51 Tempered Glass ARGB Edition provides ample room for custom water-cooling equipment to be installed inside, as well as providing plenty of options for cable management and hardware expansion. The View 51 TG ARGB also features a hinged side panel allowing users to easily access components for maintenance or just to simply show off their creations.

The front I/O of the View 51 TG ARGB consists of two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and a single USB Type-C port. In addition, an RGB button is located next to the I/O ports for users to cycle through pre-configured lighting modes with a range of different colour options to choose from. Another great feature of the View 51 TG ARGB Edition is the vertical GPU mounting design, that features dual PCIe slots for vertical mounting of multiple graphics cards.

Thermaltake has designed the View 51 with liquid cooling in mind, the chassis can support radiators or AIO cooling solutions up to 360mm long and provides a quick way to access the drain valve for draining a custom loop, without having to tilt the whole PC. The View 51 TG ARGB is Tt LCS certified, which means it has been tested to be best compatible with extreme water-cooling configurations.

The View 51 TG ARGB Edition’s design encourages good airflow across components and has dust filtration built into the right-hand side and bottom panels. The chassis supports motherboards up to standard CEB form factor, CPU coolers up to 175mm tall, graphics cards up to 440mm long and power supplies with a length of up to 200mm. Storage is taken care of with mounting for two 2.5”/3.5” drives in the HDD cage and a further two 2.5” drives with HDD brackets.

KitGuru says: The Thermaltake View 51 Tempered Glass ARGB Edition certainly looks the part and could provide a great home for a custom water-cooled system. What do you guys think to it?

