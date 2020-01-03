Report claims Nvidia ‘Ampere’ GPUs will be 7nm and provide 50% more performance

While a series of RTX 20 SUPER series graphics cards kept things ticking over the course of 2019, as we head in to 2020, expectations for the next series of Nvidia GeForce graphics cards are rising. Rumours around the next-gen ‘Ampere’ architecture have been circulating recently, and now analysts are weighing in, predicting up to 50 percent higher performance than Turing while using less power.

Citing a client note from Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting, the Taipei Times is reporting that a “graphics processing unit upgrade by Nvidia Corp is expected to drive growth in the global gaming industry this year and benefit local firms with high exposure to the sector”. Local firms in this case would mean GPU board partners like MSI, Gigabyte, ASUS etc, which all sell custom variants of Nvidia’s GPUs.

The investment consultants added that Ampere will be based on the 7nm node and will be capable of up to a 50 percent performance increase over Turing while using half as much power.

We don’t have many more details than that, but according to Yuanta, we should expect a second half of 2020 launch for next-gen ‘Ampere’ based Nvidia GPUs.

KitGuru Says: With a second half of 2020 launch slated, it seems that we won’t be seeing official next-gen Nvidia GeForce announcements for a while. The current estimate does indicate that perhaps we’ll hear something more official around the summer months.

