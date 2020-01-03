GameSir announce the VX2 AimSwitch Combo gaming keypad

GameSir already produces a range of innovative and high-quality gaming peripherals for PC and console gaming systems. Just recently the company announced it has launched the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for its VX2 AimSwitch Gaming combo device.

The GameSir VX2 AimSwitch Combo aims to help users who experience difficulties playing FPS games on consoles become a thing of the past with its innovative design. The VX2 offers a 200% performance increase over the previous generation and will support all current console and PC gaming platforms including, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Windows.

This unique compatibility list means gamers no longer require numerous keypads and controllers for different gaming platforms, as the VX2 can be moved between devices. GameSir claims it has solved the problem of latency, stability and connectivity of its previous models, the VX2 is equipped with Agility X 2.4 GHz wireless technology to provide an instant wireless connection meaning you can say goodbye to tangled wires for good.

GameSir VX2 AimSwitch Combo comes supplied with an RGB GM400 mouse that features the company’s flagship sensor, the PMW3360. However, the VX2 is not limited to support just this one mouse as gamers can choose to use their own mouse with the VX2 if they prefer.

The VX2 AimSwitch is packed with features such as anti-ghosting technology for up to seven simultaneous key presses and includes a 3D joystick which can be used as a D-pad. The VX2 also features individually programmable backlit 16.8 million colour RGB keys with mechanical red switches. Backlighting can be controlled and configured so users can create their own customised appearance using the exclusive G-Crux app.

The GameSir VX2 AimSwitch Combo is available to purchase from indiegogo now, with prices starting from £76.

KitGuru says: Could the GameSir VX2 AimSwitch Combo really replace all controllers from your gaming platforms? if latency is reduced enough it could be a very good option for PC gamers moving to console gamers who struggle with aim on FPS titles using a controller. What do you guys think?

