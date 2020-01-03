S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will use Unreal Engine but won’t necessarily be an EGS exclusive

Way back in May 2018, GSC Game World announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was back in development after some lengthy downtime. News on the sequel has been pretty quiet since then but this week, the developers gave an update, confirming that the game is being built on the Unreal Engine.

This is something that was semi-confirmed before, as Epic Games’ Director of Publisher Strategy, Sergey Galyonkin, previously mentioned that the game may have been announced so many years in advance in an effort to court publishers. At the time, he also mentioned that the game was being built on Unreal Engine, so he had some details on the project. Now, the fact that the game is being developed on Unreal Engine has been officially confirmed:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is powered by Unreal Engine: pic.twitter.com/RdDWr4yYj3 — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) January 2, 2020

In the statement, the developers said that UE was “the most suitable choice” for the game, particularly when it comes to making S.T.A.L.K.E.R, 2 easily accessible for modders.

While GSC Game World is using Unreal Engine, the statement also stresses that this announcement has “nothing to do with platforms or digital stores”, so this doesn’t necessarily mean that this will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. News on that front will come at a later time.

For now, the game is still slated for a 2021 release, but no trailer or gameplay footage has been shown so far. Of course, that could change by the end of this year.

KitGuru Says: We’re still a while away from being able to play this, but hopefully we’ll get some more updates over the course of this year. Did many of you play the old S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games? Are you looking forward to the sequel?

Become a Patron!