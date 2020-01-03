Samsung announces the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 PC

Samsung is expanding its notebook portfolio with the launch of the new Galaxy Book Flex α (alpha). The new device adds another variant to Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex range and features improved battery life and an immersive QLED display at a competitive price point.

Galaxy Book Flex α is the latest instalment in the company’s mobile computing range that combines the productivity of a premium laptop with the mobility of a smartphone. Galaxy Book Flex α features an ultra-thin bezel and a brilliant QLED display to bring the gold standard in televisions directly to your laptop. The 2-in-1 PC delivers excellent vibrant images from the maximum 600-nit capacity super bright display, so users can enjoy 100% colour volume and a great picture in any lighting.

When productivity needs to be high and multitasking essential, the Galaxy Book Flex α offers Active Pen support and its excellent power efficiency provides up to 17.5 hours of battery life. When the Galaxy Book Flex α finally requires charging, the unit’s fast charge feature will get you back up to full power in no time.

Weighing in at just 1.19Kg and measuring just 13.9mm thick, the Galaxy Book Flex α is a thin and light 2-in1 PC, portable enough to bring on life’s projects wherever it may take you. The 2-in-1 device is thin enough to easily fit into a bag while still leaving room for other items needed to get you through the day. A durable aluminium frame featuring sharp diamond-cut edges is designed to withstand the typical day to day wear and tear while retaining its striking aesthetic appearance.

In terms of specification, the Galaxy Book Flex α is equipped with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processor with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, NVMe SSD storage and features USB-C, USB 3.0 and HDMI connectivity. Its built-in biometric security offers users peace of mind by protecting sensitive data.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α specification:

Dimensions 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm Weight 1.19 kg Display 13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th generation Intel® Core™ Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8GB/12GB DDR4 Storage 256GB 512GB Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic Audio Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 ) Pen Active Pen (sold separately) Security Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Material Aluminium Battery 54Wh Ports USB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α will be available in the U.S in the first half of 2020, the Royal Silver version will be priced from $829.99.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: The Galaxy Flex Book α is a good looking new 2-in-1 notebook from Samsung. What do you guys think of this new device? Would you consider the price to be good value with the specification listed?

Become a Patron!