Enermax launches the MAKASHI MK50 E-ATX case

Enermax has introduced a new E-ATX, RGB-ready PC chassis this week. The MAKASHI MK50 features a uniquely shaped RGB strip in the front panel to complement the simple but commanding exterior appearance.

A large mainboard tray situated inside the MAKASHI MK50 offers ample space for the installation of motherboards up to E-ATX format, which provides system builders with a wide range of options to build inside the chassis since it also supports ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards too. The front panel ARGB Strip features 13 pre-defined lighting effects that can also be configured by motherboard manufacturer software and Razer Chroma to synchronise with other RGB system components.

As well as extensive motherboard support, the Enermax MAKASHI MK50 also includes a full cover PSU shroud, with an adjustable sliding HDD cage inside to facilitate the installation of power supplies up to 200mm long. The case is equipped with a 4mm tempered glass side window panel and a flexible cooling system configuration offers support for liquid cooling installation in three designated areas, with compatibility for up to 360mm radiators in the front and top panels.

A dustproof front panel I/O includes a single USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, 3.5mm HD Audio speakers and microphone jacks, power and reset switches, along with an RGB button to cycle through the pre-set RGB lighting effects. A single 120mm non-RGB fan is included and comes mounted at the rear of the case. Efficient cable management options, as well as the PSU shroud, not only keeps the system looking tidy but helps with case airflow, to maintain optimal system temperature.

The Enermax MAKASHI MK50 is available to purchase now from Amazon in the UK, priced at £69.41.

KitGuru says: Are you currently in the market for a reasonably priced case to house your new E-ATX system? does the Enermax MAKASHI MK50 interest you?

