Chargeasap introduce the Flash powerbank

Following on from its successful crowdfunding projects Infinity UNO and X-Connect cables, Chargeasap has announced its latest innovation. The Flash powerbank from Chargeasap is now on Indegogo with pledges starting from £107 for early birds and £115 subsequently.

The 60-day campaign will run until 27th March with units expected to start shipping from April 2020. The Chargeasap Flash powerbank features 20,000mAh batteries and is capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously, with a total of 150W charging output. Super-fast charging supports Apple Fast Charge, completing a full charge in 60 minutes(20,000mAh) or 80% (16,000mAh) in just 25 minutes, which makes it ten times faster than traditional powerbanks.

The Flash is able to charge a huge range of devices and can deliver 100W charging to Power Delivery 3.0 supported devices. As well as Apple Fast charge, the Flash also supports Huawei Supercharge, Oppo Flash Charge, Vivo Flash Charge, 10W Wireless Fast Charge and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The Chargeasap Flash achieves this excellent charging performance by incorporating Tesla’s revolutionary graphene composite battery technology inside the powerbank. The Flash is equipped with four 21700 Tesla Lithium Polymer Graphene Composite Battery Cells that are manufactured by Panasonic. Not only are they powerful, the graphene batteries also make this the world’s safest powerbank since it can recharge at lower temperatures while providing a life cycle of four times that of traditional batteries.

Along with a single 100W USB Type-C port, the Flash also includes two specially designed USB type-A ports to support all major brands of fast charging, including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, meaning it can power large laptops, notebooks, tablets and other USB equipped devices such as smartphones and the Nintendo Switch. A fourth wireless output features 10W fast charge and 2.5W to support Apple Watch charging via the wireless pad.

The Chargeasap Flash is manufactured from aircraft-grade aluminium and is available in a black or space grey finish. You can order the Flash powerbank on Idegogo now.

Kitguru says: With 20,000mAh of charging power, the Chargeasap Flash is one of the most powerful powerbanks available. Fast charging support for a great range of devices means it would be the ideal companion for people who need to power multiple devices when travelling. What do you guys think of the new Flash powerbank from Chargeasap?

Become a Patron!