AOC’s B2 series offers 75Hz, 1080p IPS displays for less than £100

29 mins ago

We often look at the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to monitors but there are some interesting shifts taking place in the entry-level price range this year. AOC has announced its new entry-level B2 series, offering IPS panels, 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rates while keeping costs down.

While it’s not a full 120Hz or 144Hz, the jump from 60Hz to 75Hz is still a notable upgrade in smoothness, delivering 25% more frames per second compared to standard displays. All three B2-series AOC monitors sport a 75Hz refresh rate, while hitting 21.5-inch, 23.8-inch and 27-inch sizes with a 3-side borderless design keeping bezels minimal.

Since these are IPS displays, viewing angles are excellent, coming in at 178 degrees. Flicker-Free and LowBlue modes are also available to reduce eye strain. In terms of inputs, there are both VGA and HDMI connections, so you will have broad support for a number of devices beyond PCs and laptops.

There are thee AOC B2 series monitors releasing in February, starting at £79 for the 22B2H, £99 for the 24B2XH and £129 for the 27B2H.

KitGuru Says: The boosted refresh rate and IPS panel really helps set these monitors apart from the pack. Are many of you looking at getting a new monitor this year? What do you think of these low-cost options from AOC?

