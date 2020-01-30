Rockstar Games offering huge in game bonuses for GTA and Red Dead Online

Rockstar Games is celebrating a record-breaking 2019 holiday season in both GTA Online and Red Dead Online by offering huge bonuses in both games. Starting today and during the beginning of February, GTA and Red Dead Online players will receive in-game cash bonuses and free gifts.

Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013 and since then it has been hugely popular on both console and PC platforms. Grand Theft Auto Online is entering its seventh year and is still breaking records. When Rockstar released The Diamond Casino & Resort last summer, it broke daily, weekly and monthly average player records in the subsequent months. The launch of The Diamond Casino Heist in December 2019 brought players back in numbers and even broke the previous records, which made December 2019 the best month ever in terms of active player count.

Rockstar would like to thank customers for this huge support by offering some great in-game bonuses for Grand theft Auto Online. Red Dead Online players will also be treated to some great in-game bonuses during this period to celebrate the successful launch of Red Dead Online and the introduction of Frontier Pursuits, which pushed Red Dead Online to a new peak in player numbers throughout December 2019 and topping those numbers again in January 2020.

To celebrate these important milestones, Rockstar is offering its biggest cash bonus ever in GTA Online. From today (30th January) until 5th February, just by playing GTA Online you will be able to earn GTA$1,000,000. An additional GTA$1,000,000 bonus will be given away to players logging in to GTA Online between 6th – 12th February.

Red Dead Online players will also receive free gifts for playing the game between specific dates too, with the full details listed on the official Rockstar Games page.

The Gunslinger’s Cache: Play between January 28th and February 3rd to get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo.

The Bounty Hunter’s Kit: Play between February 4th and February 10th to get a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

Rockstar says the GTA Online and Red Dead Online series will continue to grow in 2020, with the addition of open-wheel racing for GTA Online and the expansion of Frontier Pursuits in Red Dead Onlne adding new roles, missions and more.

