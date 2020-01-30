Nintendo Switch surpasses SNES in lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch has been surpassing expectations since it first launched in March 2017. It didn’t take long for the console to surpass the Wii U in lifetime sales and now just ahead of the console’s third birthday, the Switch has surpassed the SNES.

During the Q4 holiday season of 2019, Nintendo sold 10.81 million Switch consoles, surpassing the 9.41 million units sold in Q4 2018, a quarter that also saw Pokemon Let’s Go and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release. In total, the Nintendo Switch has now sold 52.48 million units, surpassing the SNES and coming close to NES territory.

For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Nintendo set itself a target of selling 18 million Switch consoles. Now with one full quarter to go, Nintendo just needs to sell 250,000 more consoles to hit that target. At this point, Nintendo is bound to surpass its target goal with ease.

Pokemon Sword and Shield was a big help here, with the two games selling over 16 million copies since launch, putting them as the fifth best-selling games on Switch so far. In total, 64.64 million games were sold on Switch in Q4 2019.

KitGuru Says: The Nintendo Switch is going to be fondly remembered as one of the best Nintendo consoles ever at this rate. Do many of you own a Switch? How often do you play on it?

