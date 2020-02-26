SilentiumPC announce the Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB mid-tower chassis

SilentiumPC has added a new mid-tower pc case to its Signum range this week, the new SG1V Evo TG ARGB seems to offer all the ingredients for a gaming PC chassis that will perform well in terms of cooling and offers extensive support for a huge range of hardware components.

The Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB chassis is equipped with all the key features of a high airflow PC case, with numerous vents and a mesh front panel that allows plenty of cool air to enter the system via the three front-mounted Stella HP ARGB CF 120mm fans. An additional Stella HP ARGB CF 120mm fan also comes pre-installed in the rear of the case to exhaust warm air and there are a further two 120mm fan mounting locations in the top panel.

SilentiumPC has equipped the Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB with a tempered glass side window panel so users can get a great view of the systems internal components, which are illuminated by the RGB lighting from the Stella HP ARGB CF fans. The spacious interior of the Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB allows for CPU coolers up to 161mm tall and graphics cards up to 325mm long to be installed inside the chassis.

This generous space means that even the most high-end gaming components will fit inside the Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB while providing the cooling capacity and airflow to keep things cool. The case arrives equipped with a Nano-Reset ARGB controller to control the lighting in the fans, as well as being compatible with other ARGB 5V components from SilentiumPC such as the Navis Evo ARGB, ARGB air coolers, Aurora Stripes ARGB and Stella HP / Corona HP ARGB fans.

Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB mid-tower case also includes five intake dust filters to keep the system looking clean, as well as space for the installation of up to two 2.5” SSDs via brackets mounted on the rear of the motherboard tray with a further two 2.5” or 3.5” HDDs able to be mounted in the HDD cage under the power supply shroud. There are also numerous cable entry points and ample space is provided for cable management.

SilentiumPC is yet to announce pricing or availability of the Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB. However, other mid-tower chassis from the Signum range are currently priced around the £50 – £80 mark, so we expect this one to be around this price range at launch.

KitGuru says: The new Signum SG1V Evo TG ARGB has all the features of a mid-tower chassis that should offer great thermal performance and could launch at a reasonable price point. What do you guys think of this new PC case from SilentiumPC?

