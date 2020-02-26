PlayStation hosts ‘Big in Japan’ PSN sale, with over 300 titles on offer

Though it was only recently that we reported on PlayStation’s Essential Picks sale, the console manufacturer is back at it again, this time with its ‘Big in Japan’ sale. This, as the title suggests, features many of Japan’s biggest and best titles including fan favourites such as NieR: Automata. The sale also highlights some of the country’s more niche releases, and with over 300 titles on sale, there’s certainly something for everyone.

Some of the notable titles currently on sale include NieR: Automata. This Action JRPG recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary, and is the result of a collaboration between eccentric Director Yoko Taro and Japanese studio PlatinumGames. Originally released in 2017, the second entry in the NieR series quickly became a cult hit as it took some of the best elements of 2010’s NieR, namely its story-telling, and PlatinumGames’ talent for creating engaging and fun combat and movement mechanics. Having now sold over 4 million copies, far exceeding Publisher Square Enix’s expectations, and being rated as one of the best games of 2017, NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition is available for £17.49 (50% off).

With the recent release of The Yakuza Collection, featuring remasters of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, those who are interested to go back to the first game chronologically can now do so for a much cheaper price. Yakuza Zero, set almost 20 years before the original Yakuza, has you play as a young Kazuma Kiriyu who “finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered”. The game also lets you “step into the silver-toed shoes of [fan favourite] Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club”. Yakuza Zero received a consistent and positive reception from both fans and critics alike. If you’re at all interested in the Yakuza series and don’t know where to start, Yakuza Zero is a great place to begin, especially as the title is currently on sale for £8.99 (43% off).

Lastly, Kill La Kill – IF, the fighting game based on the 2013 cult hit anime, is available on sale. Published by Arc System Works, known best perhaps for Dragon Ball FighterZ, this 3D fighter follows the story of the main show, but offers a whole new perspective on the tale. Though critical reception was mixed, fans appreciated being able to return to a world which only ever saw a single season release. If you’re a fan of Kill La Kill, or even if you simply appreciate over-the-top action, then Kill La Kill – IF is worth taking a gamble on, especially for only £9.99 (71% off).

Other notable titles on sale includes Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for £24.99 (28% off), Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99 (70% off), and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for £19.99 (60% off). Over 300 titles are on sale, so be sure to check out the Big in Japan sale, which will only be running until the 6th of March.

