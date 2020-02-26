MSI MAG CH110 Gaming Chair Review – is it worth £300 ?

Rating: 7.5.

MSI have launched their latest gaming chair. The MAG CH110 features a racing bucket seat, carbon fibre inspired design that fits well with the companies branding. Will it offer us anything we haven’t seen before or will it fall in with the crowd. Let’s take a look at the MSI MAG CH110 and give you our thoughts.

Specifications:

Black & red colourway

Weight (PRODUCT / PACKAGE) 27KG

Dimension (MM) 124 x 70 x 57 (cm)

Headrest & Lumber Cushion Cover Material: PVC Leather

Five-Star Base Steel Base

Wheel Size: 60 mm wheels

Assembly Required: Yes

Seating Size: (W X D ) 50 x 57 (cm)

Maximum Seating Height: 54 (cm)

Minimum Seating Height: 46 (cm)

Maximum Armrest Height: 37.5 (cm)

Minimum Armrest Height: 30.5 (cm)

Backrest Height: 82 (cm)

Backrest Shoulder Width: 52 (cm)

Package size: (L X W X H) 83 x 66 x 36 (cm)

MAX. Height of userr: 200 (cm)

Detachable headrest and lumbar support pillow

90-180 degree adjustable back support

High density shaping Foam

Steel frame

PVC Leather

4D Adjustable arm rests

Armrest pad size (L X W) 27 x 10 cm

Multi-functional tilt

Tilt lockable

MAX. Weight capacity 150 (kg)

Pros:

Well Built.

Sturdy.

Gamer/Racer Design.

Nice Embroidery.

Great Adjustment options.

Breathable.

Cons:

Not many premium features or details.

Expensive.

Hard/firm cushioning.

PVC Leather could degrade over time.

No lock on armrest to stop it moving inward and outward.

Lever location is sometimes hard to reach depending on arm position.

KitGuru says: For the price we would have liked to see some more premium features such as metal trims instead of plastic, the arm rests are a little bit hard and can become uncomfortable over long periods of time and this could be rectified by some more padding. The lever location is awkward to reach and the armrests move around from side to side without locking. These could be seen as small gripes but as a mid to mainly high priced chair it is not really expected and we would have liked to see these things absent. Overall this is a sturdy piece of kit and certainly fits the MSI branding well.

