Sapphire expands its embedded motherboard family with new AMD Ryzen platforms

Sapphire is building its portfolio of embedded motherboards with the addition of new AMD Ryzen APU powered boards. The new designs which include the BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded platforms feature AMD Zen CPU architecture with AMD Radeon “Vega” graphics.

These new embedded motherboards will provide a balance of low power consumption with performance and are optimised for embedded markets such as industrial PC, interactive digital signage, thin clients and POS terminals with a footprint of just 4 x 4 inches meaning they will fit perfectly inside NUC Mini-PC chassis.

The BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded motherboards feature up to 32GB dual-channel DDR4 2400MHz SODIMM memory slots, along with expansion interfaces for M.2 SSDs and WI-Fi modules. The BP-FP5 includes support for up to three 4K display outputs via two DisplayPorts and a single HDMI 2.0 port, while the NP-FP5 allows two 4K displays to be connected via two mini-DisplayPorts. Both boards are equipped with five USB ports and will operate with a maximum APU TDP of 25W.

Sapphires embedded BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 support the latest AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 to offer the highest levels of performance in an integrated SoC solution designed to set new standards in small form factor embedded systems, such as the NUC series.

NUC is planning on launching three new platforms that contain the new embedded motherboards from Sapphire. NUC Post Oak systems will be based on the Sapphire BP-FP5 embedded motherboards and features AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B and R1606G Processor APUs. A series of Red Oak NUC systems will include the Sapphire NP-FP5 embedded motherboards with AMD Ryzen embedded R1505G and R1305G Processor APUs. A cost-effective Evergreen NUC series will also launch with Sapphire BP GX424CC-LC2 embedded motherboards.

