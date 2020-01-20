The Bitfenix DAWN TG mid-tower chassis is available from OCUK

Bitfenix has launched a new elegant mid-tower PC case that is available to purchase now from Overclockers UK. The DAWN TG is equipped with an innovative mesh RGB behind a tempered glass front panel that extends to the right-hand side.

Bitfenix says its new mid-tower chassis draws inspiration from the name, as the D-RGB lighting in the front and side panels of the DAWN TG emits light that gives the impression of a sunrise shining through a window. Behind the front tempered glass panel is a mesh that features unique patterns that extends to the right-hand side of the case and includes digital ARGB lighting.

The DAWN TG includes three 120mm fans, the rear fan is one from the Bitfenix Spectre series that is equipped with RGB lighting to light up the interior of the case and can be seen through the tempered glass side window. The case supports up to E-ATX motherboards and provides plenty of internal space for hardware and cable management.

Vertical GPUs up to 380mm long can be mounted inside the Bitfenix DAWN TG and there is space for up to two 2.5” or 3.5” storage drives beneath the PSU shroud, with a further four 2.5” drive mounting locations available behind the motherboard. In the roof of the case, there is space for up to two 120mm or 140mm fans and in the front a total of three 120mm or two 140mm fans can be installed, meaning healthy options for cooling are available.

Bitfenix has covered the DAWN TG’s tempered glass panels in a protective foil, similar to the kind used in the automotive industry. This protective foil or laminate will prevent the glass from splintering in the event of breakage. The protective foil also allows an extremely clear appearance to maximise the impact of RGB components in the system.

The Bitfenix DAWN TG ARGB midi tower case is available to pre-order now from Overclockers UK, priced at £99.95.

KitGuru says: The Bitfenix DAWN TG takes PC case lighting to the extreme with both front and side panels illuminated in ARGB. What do you guys think of this design from Bitfenix and would you be interested in using one for a future build?

