Naughty Dog’s latest job listing may hint at The Last of Us Part II on PC

There are some interesting changes going on at Sony at the moment, with the company seemingly opening up to bringing more of its exclusive games to PC. There are a couple of PS4 exclusives rumoured to be coming over to PC already but the latest is particularly interesting, with Naughty Dog hiring a graphics programmer for what could be a PC release of The Last of Us Part II.

The job listing is currently live on Naughty Dog’s website, calling for someone with a “thorough understanding of current GPU architectures” like AMD’s GCN and Nvidia CUDA. Experience with DirectX 12, Vulkan or other APIs is also required, as is experience programming for either PC or console.

This listing doesn’t explicitly confirm that Sony’s flagship first-party studio will begin releasing games on PC, but given all of the other recent rumblings, this latest job listing certainly opens up the possibility.

So far, several PS4 exclusives are expected to land on PC, including Death Stranding, Dreams and Horizon: Zero Dawn. MLB: The Show is also going to switch from being a PlayStation exclusive series to a multiplatform one.

KitGuru Says: The Last of Us Part II on PC would be a dream come true for many, although I do have doubts around Sony’s willingness to fully embrace the PC platform. Would you like to see The Last of Us Part II come to PC? Are there any other Sony exclusives you would like to see make the jump?

