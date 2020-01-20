Samsung acquires US network services provider Teleworld Solutions

Samsung has announced it has completed an agreement to acquired U.S network services provider Teleworld Solutions (TWS) and claims the acquisition is vital to accelerate and simplify 5G network rollout across the U.S.

With the demand for mobile network increasing at a very high rate, the importance of smooth 5G rollout and network densification across the U.S is key. This new partnership between Samsung and TWS will mean the demand for network infrastructure, design, deployment and optimisation is met, and it will drive 5G network builds associated with open RAN, as well as fulfil demand for new enterprise cellular networks.

“The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion.”

TWS is currently a privately owned company that provides network services such as design, testing and optimisation for mobile services and cable operators across the U.S, it will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America. Samsung claims that the acquisition of TWS will complement its own growth among network infrastructure clients. TWS will continue to serve existing customers and the TWS leadership team will work together with Samsung to address the 5G network upgrade cycle currently taking place in the U.S.

“Everyone at TeleWorld Solutions is excited to be part of the Samsung family, the advent of 5G and the amount of new spectrum coming into the U.S. market requires scale and innovation for the next generation of wireless technologies. Joining forces with Samsung will accelerate innovation to help our customers fulfil their needs for network strategy, deployment, and automation,” said Shervin Gerami, CEO of TeleWorld Solutions.

KitGuru says: Samsung already has a strong presence in the U.S market and this acquisition of TWS will help Samsung accelerate the rollout of powerful 5G mobile networks in the future as well as continue to invest in 5G advancement across the country.

