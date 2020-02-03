The Deepcool Matrexx 55 is now available with Mesh and ARGB

Over the last year or so, we have seen glass-fronted PC cases become rather popular with manufacturers. The downside of having a PC case with a glass front panel is restricted airflow, meaning the components inside the case are not optimally cooled, which can affect performance.

There’s no doubting the fact that a PC with a glass panel on the front looks great, especially when RGB fans are installed behind. However, glass front panels are notoriously bad for airflow as it causes a serious restriction. Many case manufacturers are offering alternative front panels to cases these days with mesh replacing the glass to solve this airflow problem.

The latest manufacturer to offer a mesh panel alternative is Deepcool. The Matrexx 55 has had a bit of makeover recently and is now available in a mesh and RGB fronted design, something which will assist airflow entering the case and therefore improve the thermal efficiency of the system.

Deepcool has simply taken the original Matrexx 55, ditched the glass front, added a mesh panel and thrown in four 120mm ARGB fans, three at the front and one in the rear, as well as adding an RGB control button on the front panel. Not only do you get improved airflow now, you get the added bonus of some ARGB bling out of the box. The rest of the case remains unchanged.

Like the original, the side panel of the Matrexx 55 MESH ADD-RGB 4F is tempered glass, which gives you a great view of the internal components. There is enough space inside to install an E-ATX motherboard, a 240mm radiator in the top, graphics cards up to 370mm long and CPU coolers up to 168mm tall. There is also a full cover PSU shroud to keep the system looking neat and room for four 2.5” SSDs and two 3.5” HDDs.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru Says: Deepcool has revised the Matrexx 55 a few times now, this latest version should be the best for airflow and still looks great with the included 120mm ARGB fans. What do you guys think of it?

Become a Patron!