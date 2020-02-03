Synology launch the DiskStation DS420j NAS enclosure

With such a vast amount of data generated by mobile devices, cameras and smartphones recently, having enough storage capacity is a challenge for personal users. These days, a NAS device in the home is essential for tech enthusiasts to store and share all this data.

Synology has introduced an entry-level NAS that will be the ideal cost-effective companion for personal users to store all their favourite videos and photos as it offers a great data backup, file syncing and file sharing platform with support for up to 64TB raw capacity, helping the home user to easily centralise all their multimedia collections.

The new DiskStation DS420j from Synology is a four-bay NAS server designed to efficiently manage and share personal multimedia files for home users, which makes it the perfect choice for storing photos and for video streaming. The DS420j is powered by a 64-bit quad-core CPU to ensure smooth, reliable sharing and streaming of multimedia files around the home.

Synology DiskStation DS420j features:

64-bit Realtek RTD1296 4-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1 GB DDR4 memory

Over 112 MB/s encrypted reading and writing performance

Maximum storage capacity up to 64 TB

Compatible with 3.5”/2.5” SATA HDDs and 2.5” SATA SSDs

Synology DS420j runs on the DiskStation Manager platform to provide solid and secure data management. The DS420j features a single RJ45 GbE Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports and measures just 184nn x 168mm x 230mm, with two 80mm fans inside to keep storage devices running cool. The internal fans have four profile settings that include full-speed, cool, quiet and low-power modes.

The Synology DiskStation DS420j is available to purchase from Amazon UK now, priced at £279.99.

