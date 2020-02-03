Apex Legends mobile is still in development, new details revealed

Although there’s no confirmed release date yet, the handheld version of Apex Legends is inching closer than ever. New details regarding the mobile game have been revealed to the public, through EA’s Q3 report.

As per Dexerto, the first signs of the release of a handheld version of Apex Legends started back during Apex Legends Season 2. The fans of mobile games welcomed the news, but EA and Respawn Entertainment confirmed that there was no official release date for the title as they were working on creating a cross-play environment and evaluating the game’s release in the Asian market.

In its Q3 report, EA confirmed that they have found a Chinese partner to “create a mobile Apex Legends that will be released globally”. The news was confirmed by EA’s chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen, who also stated that to “rolling mobile out in China, you need to have a partner there”.

Unfortunately, no details regarding a release date were shared, as Jorgensen said that there was “more to come on that in terms of timing”.

According to Daniel Ahmed’s tweet, EA has previously worked with a Chinese partner (Tencent) to release mobile games of their franchises, such as FIFA Online 4 and Need For Speed Online. It’s possible Tencent will again partner with EA for the release of Apex Legends mobile.

Additionally, a Switch version of Apex Legends has previously been hinted by Respawn developer Drew McCoy, but no additional details regarding a release were shared. Jorgensen said “as the platform grows, our interest in adding content grows for that platform”, but adds that Switch bestseller titles are all from Nintendo. When taken into consideration, Jorgensen said that this helps them “balance the realities of how big their markets could be there.”

