Thermaltake will be showcasing new products and software at CES 2020

CES 2020 is just a couple of weeks away and here at KitGuru, we are starting to get excited about what new hardware will be unveiled at the event. One thing that is for sure, Thermaltake will be at CES showcasing its new products.

CES is one of the biggest consumer electronics events of the year and Thermaltake has confirmed it will be attending the Venetian Resort Las Vegas from 7thto the 10th January. The company will be revealing its latest technological advancements including cutting edge PC hardware for case modding and enthusiast system builders, ergonomic gaming peripherals and new software.

New Thermaltake products on show at CES will include a range of liquid-cooled gaming systems, LCGS systems are prebuilt and fully customisable gaming PCs featuring AMD Ryzen platforms, with full tower and mid tower demo machines showcased. Additionally, a couple of new PC cases will be unveiled too, a new gaming chassis concept named the AH T600 and a vertical 4-sided tempered glass case, the View 51 will be available to check out.

Thermaltake is planning on launching some new cooling gear at CES 2020 that includes the DistroCase 350P, featuring Thermaltake’s new liquid cooling Distro Plate and is the new addition to the Core P3 ATX case series. New memory modules will also be making an appearance at CES with Thermaltake showing off its ToughRam RGB kits, a new line of liquid-cooled WaterRam PRO along with Riing Quad fans, the first fully addressable RGB ring that features four lighting rings at the front with 54 LEDs in total.

A range of new Thermaltake gaming peripherals and furniture will be rolled out at CES with a new ToughDesk 300 and CyberChair 300 being the main attractions. Thermaltake is launching new software tat CES, NeonMaker light editing software allows customisation of RGB by providing changeable variation timeline and direction for lighting cycles. A mobile augmented reality app that lets users experience Thermaltake fans and RGB memory products in a virtual world is due to be unveiled too.

For enthusiast system builders, Thermaltake will be showcasing new ToughPower PF1 Platinum and GF2 Gold ARGB power supplies, Pacific radiators, waterblocks and pumps. For gamers, there will be a new range of TK5 Cherry silver and blue key equipped mechanical keyboards, wired and wireless mice and a range of new headsets. Thermaltake will also be bringing along world-renowned modders Corey Gregory and Erik Bergwest with them to reveal some of their latest case mod masterpieces at the Thermaltake stand.

KitGuru says: Are you attending CES 2020 and looking forward to checking out the latest innovative new hardware that will be on show? What new products will you be hoping to see first at the event?

