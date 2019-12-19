The new NZXT H510 cases are a tribute to World of Warcraft

NZXT has launched two new H510 cases in partnership with Blizzard – the H510 Alliance, and the H510 Horde. Both cases are part of NZXT’s CRFT series, a product line of limited edition cases.

Both H510 cases are made with the two WoW factions in mind, representing the Horde and the Alliance. The H510 Horde features an “emblazoned back-lit Horde symbol” in the front and a unique shroud for the PSU. The H510 Alliance has an equivalent PSU shroud and a symbol in the front, but both are Alliance-themed.

Specifications for both of these cases are the same as the standard H510 mid-tower: 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port, 1x audio Jack Front, and an I/O internal header with 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1, and 1x HD Audio Header. It also has the same seven expansion slots, 2+1 2.5-inch bays, 2+1 3.5-inch bays, support for 2x 140/120mm fan on the front, 1x 120mm fan on the back, and 1x 120mm fan on the top. Two NZXT Aer F120 Case Version fans are included.

Both cases are made of SGCC Steel, with a tempered glass window on the side. There’s also a set of features to ease cable management like a cable management bar, and a cable routing kit with “pre-installed channels and straps”.

These cases are expected to be available starting January 2020, with an MSRP of $199.99 and come with a 2 year warranty. Each case will be limited to 1000 units.

If you want to learn more about these cases, click HERE for the H510 Horde and HERE for the H510 Alliance.

KitGuru says: Which of these two H510 cases do you like the most?

