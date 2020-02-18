Xigmatek introduce a new open-air PC chassis

Xigmatek has had a busy start to the year with a bunch of new product launches coming in quick succession, the company hasn’t finished just yet since it has recently announced the launch of a new open-air PC chassis. The Zeus Arctic features a fresh white colour scheme and is an update of the original Xigmatek Zeus open chassis.

The original Xigmatek Zeus open-air chassis debuted back in 2019 with a black design. The new Zeus Arctic version is simply the same chassis but in a wintry white colour scheme. The majority of the Xigmatek Zeus Arctic metal frame panels are covered in a matte white finish with contrasting dark tinted tempered glass side windows, black thumbscrews and standoffs.

Xigmatek has not included any fans with the Zeus Arctic, however, there is space for up to eight 120mm fan in total. Three in the front panel, three 120mm or 140mm fans can be installed at the top of the chassis and a further two 120mm fan mounting locations are situated in the rear. This vast selection of fan mounting locations also provides ample support for radiators, a 360mm radiator can be installed in the front or top of the case, with space for a 120mm radiator at the rear.

As well as excellent cooling options, the Xigmatek Zeus Arctic also support motherboards up to ATX form factor, graphics cards up to 320mm long and CPU air coolers up to 160mm tall. Behind the motherboard tray is room for either a single 3.5-inch HHD or two 2.5-inch SSDs to be installed, the front I/O consists of power and reset buttons, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and HD Audio jacks for headphones and a microphone to be connected.

Xigmatek announced the new Zeus Arctic in white on 17th February but is yet to confirm availability or pricing. The case is expected not to include any fans out of the box, however, Xigmatek suggests to use RGB fans with white frames to best complement the aesthetics of the system.

KitGuru says: We have seen a few of these type of open-air chassis in recent months in the form of the Antec Torque and the Thermaltake AH T600. We would love to hear what you guys think of them and which one is your favourite, let us know in the comments section below.

