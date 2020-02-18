New games announced for Xbox Game Pass on console and PC

As we approach late February, Microsoft is giving us updates on the Xbox Game Pass library for both PC and console. Not only do we have a decent list of games arriving on the service, we unfortunately have news on some titles leaving, including a few big games from the likes of Square Enix and Bethesda.

On console, Game Pass subscribers can expect to see Yakuza 0, Kingdom Hearts 3, Ninja Gaiden 2, Wasteland Remastered, Two Point Hospital and Jackbox Party Pack 3 all arrive on the library over the next couple of weeks. Over on the PC side, Game Pass is getting Yakuza 0, Wasteland Remastered, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Two Point Hospital and Indivisible.

As is regularly the case, some games need to leave Game Pass in order to make room for newer ones. Game Pass on PC will be mostly unscathed, with just Snake Pass leaving the library. On console however, there are quite a few big games leaving the library:

Batman: Return to Arkham (Asylum and City)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Fallout 3

Just Cause 4

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Snake Pass

These new games should be added to Game Pass on February 25th, so keep an eye out if there is something on the list you’d like to play. Personally, I’d recommend Yakuza 0 and Two Point Hospital for those who have not already played either of those games.

KitGuru Says: Xbox Game Pass on console is going to have a pretty huge month with Kingdom Hearts 3 and Yakuza 0. It is a little less impressive on the PC side but that should change later in the year with games like Wasteland 3 and Gears Tactics. Do many of you still regularly use Xbox Game Pass? What do you think of the new games hitting the library this month?

