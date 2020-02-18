PlayStation is challenging its fans to earn 2.7 million trophies

A large element to video gaming is the sense of community and togetherness. PlayStation is celebrating its 100 million plus fans through a community challenge which sees users earning trophies in order to win exclusive PS4 themes and PSN avatars. Dubbed the PlayStation Player Celebration, fans will have until the 15th of March to reach the requirements and win the prizes.

In order to participate, users must sign up HERE. Registration is now open, but the challenge won’t begin until the 24th of February. Each stage of the challenge will require users to play a certain number of games and achieve a certain number of trophies. In order for a game to be considered ‘played’ participants must have played at least an hour total during the period.

Stage one, which begins on the 24th of February, requires participants to play 125,000 games, and achieve 500,000 trophies. Stage two, which starts as soon as stage one is achieved, requires 375,000 games to be played and 1.5 million trophies to be earned. The final stage requires 675,000 games to be played and 2.7 million trophies to be earned.

Stage one will net participants an exclusive PS4 static theme and an exclusive PSN avatar. Stage two will gift its participants five exclusive PSN avatar images, featuring Joel from The Last of Us; Ellie from The Last of Us Part II; Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn; Nathan Drake from Uncharted 4; and Kratos/Atreus. The final stage will give users an exclusive PS4 dynamic theme, featuring some of the console’s most well known franchises.

Participants will have until the 15th of March to achieve these targets. You can keep track of how well the community is doing HERE. That isn’t all however, as some lucky users will win a real life Platinum Trophy with their PSN ID engraved on it, a Playstation Store voucher valued at £75 and voucher codes for a selection of PS4 games. Full details on the PlayStation Player Celebration can be found HERE.

KitGuru says: What do you think of community challenges such as these? Do you enjoy participating in them? Or do you think the time could be better spent providing other services? Let us know down below.

