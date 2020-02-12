Cooler Master launches the MasterBox MB311L ARGB and MB320L ARGB cases

Announced back at CES 2020, Cooler Master is now set to officially release the MasterBox MB311L ARGB alongside the MasterBox MB320L ARGB. Both cases are very similar, with one key difference being the front panel: the MB311L uses a fine mesh front panel, while the MB320L has a ‘DarkMirror’ front panel.

While the MB311L design focuses on delivering optimised airflow, the MB320L is slightly more closed off. The MB311L’s airflow capabilities come from its ‘Fine Mesh’ front panel that is complemented by two honeycomb vents on each side. The MB320L uses a ‘DarkMirror’ panel which is made of smoked acrylic. According to Cooler Master, this will “sharpen the contrast of the ARGB fans”, while the two honeycomb vents on the sides should still allow enough airflow.

Both cases support Micro ATX and Mini ITX motherboards and come with two pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans, alongside a HDD cage with two 2.5″/3.5″ bays. They also support up to 3x120mm fans on the front, 2x 140mm fans on the top, 1x 120mm fan on the rear, and have an extra 2x 2.5-inch bays. There’s clearance for a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 166mm, a PSU with 140mm or 325mm without the HDD cage, and a GPU with a maximum length of 344mm.

The I/O panel for both cases is composed of 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack, 1x 3.5mm Mic Jack, an ARGB 2-to-3 splitter, and an ARGB Controller (only for the S02 versions). There are dust filters installed on the front, top and bottom vents, and both cases come with a tempered side glass panel and a PSU shroud.

Both MasterBox 311L ARGB and the MasterBox 320L ARGB are available to preorder for $59.99, and will launch on the 18th of February. If you want to know more about the MasterBox 311L click HERE. For for information on the MasterBox 320L, click HERE.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Out of these two cases, which one would you choose?

Become a Patron!