SilentiumPC unveils the Regnum RG6V TG and RG6V EVO TG ARGB cases

SilentiumPC is a European manufacturer of CPU coolers and PC cases that is expanding its portfolio with two new products. The Regnum RG6V TG and the Regnum RG6V EVO TG ARGB cases are two “airflow-oriented midi towers” designed to bring premium features to lower price tiers.

Both Regnum RG6V cases come with a tempered glass window and are equipped with four 120mm fans: the Regnum RG6V TG comes with Sigma HP fans, while the Regnum RG6V EVO TG ARGB comes with Stella HP ARGB CF fans. The fans are installed with three at the front, and one at the back.

The chassis of both cases use a two-chamber structure, with the inner structure named ‘Natissis’. This inner structure was designed to offer “outstanding flexibility”, capable of supporting E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, GPUs of up to 360mm in length, air coolers with a maximum height of 162mm, and AiO radiators ranging from 120mm to 360mm, which can be mounted on one of the four mounting positions. There are also three long cable clips on the back of the motherboard tray, 24 fixtures for cable ties, and seven rubber grommets for easier cable management.

The Sigma HP fans on the RG6V TG can be connected through a single fan connector due to the integrated splitter. The RGB lighting effects from the four Stella HP ARGB CF fans are controlled through the motherboard’s RGB systems, such as Asus Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, MSI Mystic Light, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, or with the included Nano RGB controller.

On the front I/O panel, there are 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an audio jack, a microphone jack, and the power and reset button.

The Silentium PC Regnum RG6V TG and the Regnum RG6V EVO TG ARGB are available now, priced at€56 and€69, respectively. You can learn more about both cases HERE.

