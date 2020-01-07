CES 2020: Corsair unveils new CPU coolers

Corsair has announced its return to CPU air cooling at CSE 2020 with the company revealing its new A500 Tower cooler. Corsair has also launched a new line of liquid CPU coolers in the form of the iCUE RGB PRO XT AIO range.

Corsair is returning to CPU air cooling this year with a brand new A500 CPU tower cooler. The A500 is a high-performance dual-fan equipped tower cooler that combines low noise operation with a stylish appearance and an innovative fan mounting system that is capable of cooling up to 250W TDP processors. The A500 supports all major mainstream desktop platforms including AM4, AM3, FM2, LGA115x, and LGA20xx.

The A500 CPU cooler is equipped with four direct contact heatpipes and two Corsair ML 120 magnetic levitation bearing fans. The ML120 fans feature a speed range of 400 – 2400 RPM and are controlled by a PWM signal. The fans are mounted to the cooler via a ratcheting slide-and-lock mounting system, which allows the fans to be positioned at varying heights to accommodate tall RAM modules. Corsair claims the A500 installation is quick and simple and will stay firmly mounted in place due to the Corsair HoldFast retention system.

Corsair is also proud to announce its new line of AIO CPU coolers. The new iCUE RGB PRO XT series provides support for mainstream desktop platforms along with the latest high-end desktop CPUs from AMD too. The iCUE RGB PRO XT is available in 240mm (H100i), 280mm (H115i) and 360mm (H150i) versions and are said to offer extreme cooling performance.

Just like the A500, the RGB PRO XT AIO range is equipped with Corsair ML120 series fans with full PWM speed control up to 2400 RPM on 120mm versions and 2000 RPM on 140mm models. Corsair claims it’s H150i RGB XT Pro is its best AIO cooler to date. As the name suggests, the iCUE RGB Pro XT range includes RGB lighting that is configurable via Corsair iCUE software, for users to obtain complete control and customisation over RGB lighting colours and patterns that will integrate perfectly with other products from the Corsair iCUE ecosystem.

The Corsair A500 tower cooler and iCUE RGB PRO XT AIO coolers are available to purchase now from the Corsair webstore priced at £89.99 for the A500 and from £119.99 for the iCUE RGB PRO XT AIOs.

KitGuru says. Corsair claims its new RGB PRO XT AIOs are it best-performing coolers yet, we will be interested to see how their performance compares on our very own CPU cooler test bench soon. What do you guys think to these new coolers from Corsair?

Become a Patron!