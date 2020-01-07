CES 2020: AMD’s 64-core TR 3990X is coming in February for $3990

AMD had a packed presentation last night, announcing the Ryzen 4000 mobile series of CPUs, the RX 5600 XT GPU and adding in new mobile graphics chips to the mix. Beyond all of that, at CES 2020, AMD also revealed the final details for the 64-core Threadripper 3990X, including its release date and price tag.

We were all impressed by the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and 3970X in late 2019, sporting 24-cores and 32-cores respectively. The TR 3990X makes an even bigger jump, packing in 64C/128T with a 2.9/4.3GHz base/boost clock speed, 256MB of L3 cache, 64 PCIe lanes and a 280W TDP.

Retail availability for the TR 3990X will begin on the 7th of February and as you would expect, AMD’s flagship HEDT processor is going to be expensive. The 32-core TR 3970X has a MSRP of $1999, meanwhile the 64-core TR 3990X will carry an MSRP of $3990.

When you compare that to a 64-core AMD EPYC CPU, the 3990X is actually a pretty good deal, with the EPYC 7702P costing close to $4500.

