CES 2020: Nvidia showcases RTX laptops, new monitors and more

While we may not have seen any new graphics cards from Nvidia at their CES 2020 suite, Luke was on hand to check out the various RTX laptops and new G-Sync monitors that Nvidia is proudly displaying this week.

Although Nvidia’s RTX Studio program launched back at Computex 2019, manufacturers are now filtering out new products to take advantage of the program. Luke is keen to point out that the Nvidia RTX Studio is ideal for users who don’t require gaming drives in their content creation systems when using programs such as Adobe Premiere Pro – The Studio edition drivers will fulfil your needs without worrying about consistently updating to improve stability.

Luke was also impressed by the auto reframe tool in Adobe Premiere Pro which is handy for editing footage shot on a smartphone with vertical orientation. Nvidia says the program uses the AI technology in its GPUs to improve the speed at which the task completed compared to utilising CPU power for this.

Moving on to a HP all-in-one system equipped with an Nvidia RTX GPU running Nvidia RTX Studio. The device had a demo running of DaVinci Resolve with 8K Red footage utilising hardware inside the Nvidia GPU technology to introduce new frames to the footage which smoothed out playback, Luke was very impressed by this and suggested it significantly improves playback. Using the Nvidia GPU for this process significantly reduces time to complete compared with an Intel iGPU.

Next Luke moves on to look at new laptops, the brand-new Asus Zephyrus G14 is the world’s first 14-inch laptop to feature an Nvidia RTX graphics card. The Zephyrus G14 is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 2060 Max Q GPU with a 65W TGP that brings a high level of graphics performance to an ultra-portable form factor. The HP Omen X 2S features a dual-screen layout, above the keyboard is a smaller 1080p touch display, Nvidia confirmed that both the main screen and the smaller display are running off the Nvidia GPU, not the integrated Intel iGPU.

Other systems on show at the Nvidia booth included the Asus ProArt StudioBook One featuring a built-in Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 that showcases just how much power can be packed into a small form factor system such as a laptop. According to Luke, Nvidia confirmed they worked closely with Asus to ensure the laptop has adequate cooling with a vapor chamber design and powerful fans.

Luke also got a chance to take a look at some new displays at the Nvidia Booth, the new Asus 360Hz monitor was very impressive for smoothing out high-paced FPS gameplay and a large format LG 2020 OLED TV, featuring G-Sync support via HDMI 2.1 VRR graphics was interesting to see. Additionally, some new 4K 144Hz G-Sync Ultimate compatible monitors from Asus and Acer showcased excellent image quality, with 1152 local dimming zones and HDR support with up to 1400-nits peak brightness.

KitGuru says: the Nvidia booth brought some interesting new products, monitor technology seems to be advancing at a fast pace with 360Hz displays now available and offering ultra-smooth gameplay. The addition of G-Sync compatibility to LG 2020 TVs will please living room gamers and could be great for next-generation consoles.

