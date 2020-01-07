CES 2020: Acer unveils range of new laptops and desktop systems

CES 2020 is upon us, and although the show doesn’t official start until Tuesday, our guys on the ground – Luke and Leo – got to check out new products from Acer at their suite tour and saw some interesting new PC systems including notebooks, desktops and Predator gaming laptops.

Watch video via Vimeo (below) or over on YouTube HERE

Acer has launched a new series of ConceptD 7 Ezel laptops aimed at professional design, the ConceptD 7 Ezel series includes a 4K UHD IPS display, mounted on Acer’s new Ezel hinge design that allows for various usage modes to easily display on-screen content to colleges or clients. The 4K IPS display features 400-nit brightness, 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut and is calibrated for PANTONE Matching System colours.

Acer says the ConceptD 7 Ezel will include the 10th generation Intel Core H-series processor in the near future, with Nvidia RTX graphics and up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM to plough through those intense workloads. Another interesting feature of the ConceptD 7 Ezel is the included Wacom PMR pen which can be used to write or draw pretty much anything on screen. The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel range will be available in Europe in May 2020, starting at €2,699.

Continuing with the ConceptD series, Acer has a couple of desktop system on display too, the ConceptD 700 workstations have had a few little updates, such as USB charging while the system is turned off and a redesign of the aesthetics, with a new wood effect top panel. ConceptD 700 desktops feature Intel Xeon E processors and up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 graphics. The Acer ConceptD 700 workstation will be available in Europe from March 2020 starting from €1,699.

Acer also showcased a new range of Predator gaming laptops that feature a 300Hz 1080p 1ms IPS display from AU Optronics in the Predator Triton 500. We should expect to see the 300Hz display equipped Predator Triton 500 become available in a new model including Intel 10th generation processors when they become available.

A new range of Acer Travelmate laptops were on display too, the Travelmate series features Intel 10th generation Comet Lake processors, not 10th generation Intel Ice lake just yet. Acer Travelmate are mid-range laptops for business type use, the P2 version is MIL STD-810G tested for durability. The whole Travelmate range features excellent battery life with fast charging support, they are thin and lightweight which makes them easy to carry around.

Acer had a couple of Project Athena laptops on show during the suite tour too, the Acer Swift 3 range includes a 13.5-inch 3:2 ratio 2K display designed for content creation type usage. The Swift 3 series is available with Intel 10th generation Ice Lake processors and weighs in at just 1.2Kg, making them ultra-portable. An AMD version is available too, featuring a Ryzen 4000 up to 4-core processor with a 16:9 1080p display, geared more towards media consumption use and should be a little cheaper than the Intel versions.

The new Acer Spin 3 series is a 2-in1 range of laptops for personal use that can be operated in either a default laptop mode or as a tablet with a Wacom AES 2.0 stylus pen. The Spin 3 series feature 10th generation Intel Ice Lake Core i5 processors with Iris Plus or Intel UHD graphics. The Acer Spin 5 series is a higher-end version featuring 10th generation Intel Ice Lake Core i7 processors and high-end Iris Plus graphics. The Spin 5 series is equipped with a 13.5-inch 2K 3:2 ratio display which adds 18% more vertical space compared to the Spin 3 16:9 display.

The Acer Spin 5 series will be available in Europe from March 2020 starting at €999, the Spin 3 series is due to be available in February 2020 priced from €649.

KitGuru says: Acer seems to have put a big focus on displays for its 2020 laptop ranges. A 300Hz display on the Predator gaming laptop range will certainly interest first-person shooter gamers. What do you guys think to these new laptop systems unveiled by Acer at CES?

Become a Patron!