EKWB updates its EK-Quantum line with pumpless reserviors

EK Water Blocks has updated its EK-Quantum reservoirs with new pumpless versions, meaning users can attach their current DDC or D5 pump to provide a more cost-effective upgrade solution for PC enthusiasts that already have water cooling systems.

Previously, EKWB offered its EK-Quantum pump/reservoirs as a combo only, which included a D5 pump. Water cooling enthusiasts can now buy the reservoir separately utilising their existing D5 or DDC pump to save a little cost when upgrading, compared to the previous combo generation.

The pumpless versions of the EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT D5/DDC Body D-RGB come in three sizes, 120mm, 240mm, or 360mm and can be mounted from the backside in cases with standard 120mm fan mounting positions. The bare reservoir units are compatible with both D5 and DDC type pumps for excellent compatibility with current systems and are supplied with mounting kits for each pump type, along with four G1/4” fittings on the front.

EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 Body D-RGB is also available as a standalone, reservoir only option now too. The newly released tubular style Kinetic TBE units can now be paired with a user’s current D5 or DDC pump, to save costs when upgrading. These tubular units are equipped with six G1/4” ports offering flexibility when planning a water cooling loop.

The 60mm diameter EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 Body D-RGB reservoir is manufactured from high-quality acrylic material with EPDM rubber O-ring seals to ensure the system stays water tight. EKWB has focused on RGB LED implementation in this series of reservoirs to ensure there are fewer visible “LED hotspots”. Two variants are available with either a glass-like acrylic or black POM acetal top.

The new pumpless versions of these new reservoirs are available to order from the EK webstore now. The EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT D5/DDC Body D-RGB is priced from €119.90 and the EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 Body D-RGB is €119.90 for either black or Plexi versions.

KitGuru says: Once again, EK has listened to customer feedback and is offering pumpless versions of its latest reservoirs to save the customer some cash when upgrading.

