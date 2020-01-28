Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is now on the Nintendo Switch

Back in 2018, CD Projekt Red launched ‘Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales’, an experimental deck-building RPG with a lengthy story set in The Witcher universe. Now, that adventure can be played through on the Nintendo Switch, bringing the added benefit of portable play.

CD Projekt Red announced this morning that Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is now available on the Nintendo Switch, complete with a launch trailer:

While the multiplayer version of GWENT does sell card packs, Thronebreaker is free of microtransactions, with 250 cards unlockable through gameplay and special animated versions of cards available for completionists.

Just like the main Witcher games, this is an RPG, so you will be exploring and making choices through dialogue options along the way. There are 11 different endings to be seen, so there should be plenty of replay value here.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is now available for Nintendo Switch via the eShop. No physical version has been announced at this time.

KitGuru Says: I usually wait to play games like this until they are available on the Switch nowadays, largely thanks to being able to play in handheld mode. Have many of you tried Thronebreaker since its original launch? Will you be checking out the Switch version?

