ASUS ZenFone 6 Review: the ULTIMATE selfie phone?

Rating: 7.5.

Every phone manufacture is chasing the fully notch-less display but there’s always something that’s been in the way – the camera. ASUS may have just found a way around this issue. The ZenFone 6 by ASUS features a beautiful 6.4” notch-less display whilst maintaining a fully functional front facing camera with a trick. The dual cameras found on this phone are mechanically able to flip around to face you but this does come with a few disadvantages. Is this feature a game changer or a gimmick?

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Specifications:



Mechanical dual flip cameras

48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an aperture of f1.79

13MP ultrawide camera

Snapdragon 855

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB Storage

Up to 2TB via MicroSD card support

Notch-less 6.4” FHD+ Wide-view display

Dual sim support

5000 mAh Battery

USB-C Fast charging via Quick Charge 4.0

Bluetooth 5.0 support

NFC support for mobile pay

1mm X 75.44mm X 8.4-9.1mm

Weight 190g

Clear case included

You can purchase the ASUS ZenFone 6 from Amazon.

Pros:

Beautiful notch-less display.

Great specs.

Affordable price for the specs.

Excellent main camera.

Wide angle camera.

Flip out camera is great for panoramic photos.

Headphone jack.

Cons:

Very slippery to hold.

No IP rating.

Flip mechanism could damage easily.

Noisy camera motor when videoing and manually moving the camera’s tilt.

Very easy to close the camera app and launch settings app with your thumb.

KitGuru says: Overall, the ZenFone 6 is a great all-round performer. Very snappy and responsive to touches, opening apps and light gaming but of course this phone is mainly aimed at people that use their phones for photos and videos. Here the main camera performs excellently, adaptive HDR works well and having a wide-angle camera is a bonus. Being able to use both of these as selfie cams is excellent but the draw backs are almost on par with the pros here. The flip mechanism is loud and the possibility of it breaking or wearing out worries us.

Become a Patron!