ASUS ZenFone 6 Review: the ULTIMATE selfie phone?

Every phone manufacture is chasing the fully notch-less display but there’s always something that’s been in the way – the camera. ASUS may have just found a way around this issue. The ZenFone 6 by ASUS features a beautiful 6.4” notch-less display whilst maintaining a fully functional front facing camera with a trick. The dual cameras found on this phone are mechanically able to flip around to face you but this does come with a few disadvantages. Is this feature a game changer or a gimmick?
Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
Specifications:
- Mechanical dual flip cameras
- 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an aperture of f1.79
- 13MP ultrawide camera
- Snapdragon 855
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 128GB Storage
- Up to 2TB via MicroSD card support
- Notch-less 6.4” FHD+ Wide-view display
- Dual sim support
- 5000 mAh Battery
- USB-C Fast charging via Quick Charge 4.0
- Bluetooth 5.0 support
- NFC support for mobile pay
- 1mm X 75.44mm X 8.4-9.1mm
- Weight 190g
- Clear case included
You can purchase the ASUS ZenFone 6 from Amazon.
Pros:
- Beautiful notch-less display.
- Great specs.
- Affordable price for the specs.
- Excellent main camera.
- Wide angle camera.
- Flip out camera is great for panoramic photos.
- Headphone jack.
Cons:
- Very slippery to hold.
- No IP rating.
- Flip mechanism could damage easily.
- Noisy camera motor when videoing and manually moving the camera’s tilt.
- Very easy to close the camera app and launch settings app with your thumb.
KitGuru says: Overall, the ZenFone 6 is a great all-round performer. Very snappy and responsive to touches, opening apps and light gaming but of course this phone is mainly aimed at people that use their phones for photos and videos. Here the main camera performs excellently, adaptive HDR works well and having a wide-angle camera is a bonus. Being able to use both of these as selfie cams is excellent but the draw backs are almost on par with the pros here. The flip mechanism is loud and the possibility of it breaking or wearing out worries us.