Enermax Aquafusion White 240 AIO cooler is available now

The Aquafusion White series from Enermax is a new all-in-one CPU cooler making its way to the European market. The Aquafusion White 240 includes a water block equipped with a 3D layer Aurabelt design, combined with Enermax SquA ARGB fans to provide unique lighting effect displays.

A Vortex frame design in the Enermax SquA fans creates strong air pressure to quickly dissipate heat from the 240mm radiator. A Dual-Chamber pump housing with Central Coolant Inlet (CCI) and Shunt-Channel Technology (SCT), the Aquafusion White 240 provides faster heat transfer while isolating the pump from heated coolant for an extended life expectancy.

RGB lighting in both the pump housing and the fan of the Aquafusion White 240 AIO can be either configured via an included control box for freestanding customisation or alternatively, it can be synchronised to the motherboard with standard ARGB headers and controlled by motherboard RGB software as well as the Razer Chroma app.

The Dual-Chamber design of the pump head allows coolant to enter the first chamber that contains the pump and is then forced across the thermal transfer plate while absorbing heat. The coolant then passes through to the second chamber and is transferred to the radiator to produce efficient heat dissipation while extending the life of the pump.

Enermax has provided mounting hardware to install the Aquafusion White 240 on all current Intel and AMD desktop CPU platforms excluding TR4/SP3, with a spring mounting system that evenly distributes pressure over the CPU HIS for even heat distribution. Enermax includes Dow-Corning thermal compound with the AIO and radiator installation is compatible with standard 120mm fan mounts.

Aquafusion 240 White is available to purchase throughout Europe now, with an MSRP of €104.90. Other size versions may be available later since the Aquafusion Black version includes 120mm and 360mm variants currently.

KitGuru says: The Auquafusion series from Enermax is an attractive looking AIO CPU cooler, the new white version will be an ideal option for users looking to build a white themed PC. What do you guys think of this new, white Aquafusion AIO from Enermax?

